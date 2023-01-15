Yeti Airlines Plane Crash: 32 Bodies Retrieved

Yeti Airlines Plane Crash: 32 Bodies Retrieved

Jan. 15, 2023, 3:11 p.m.

Thirty-two bodies have been retrieved from the site where an ATR-72 plane belonging to Yeti Airlines crashed this morning in Pokhara. A total of 72 people: 68 passengers and four crew members were onboard the plane.

According to Kaski’s Assistant Chief District Officer Anil Shahi, the rescue works have been challenging as the site of the crash is in the Seti River gorge.

Rescue works go on and so far mortal remains of 32 people have been retrieved. The plane crashed following a failed landing at the Pokhara Regional International Airport.

According to Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, eight foreign nationals and four crew members were on board the plane. (RSS)

Agencies

Russian Forces Continued Massive Missile Attacks On Ukraine
Jan 15, 2023
Researchers Put COVID Cases In China At 900 Million
Jan 14, 2023
Japanese PM Kishida, US President Biden Confirm Stronger Cooperation
Jan 14, 2023
Omicron XBB.1.5 Subvariant Could Be Highly Immune Evasive: WHO
Jan 13, 2023
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida To Hold Summit Talks With Biden
Jan 13, 2023

More on Aviation

Yeti Airlines Plane Crashed In Pokhara, All 68 Passengers Faired Dead By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 36 minutes ago
Tourism Entrepreneurs Demanded Regular Flights At Gautam Budda International Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Himalayan Airlines Airbus Makes First Landing At Pokhara Int’l Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago
Nepal Army Rescue Team In Rescue Mission Of Ill Fated Tara Air: Photo Feature By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 months, 2 weeks ago
Search Team Located Crash Site Of Tara Air By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 months, 2 weeks ago
Wreckage Of Missing Plane Found By Agencies 7 months, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Makar Or Maghe Sankranti 2023: The Festival Of Surya (Sun) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2023
Indian Prime Minister Modi Address Voice Of The Global South Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2023
Russian Forces Continued Massive Missile Attacks On Ukraine By Agencies Jan 15, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2023
Book Review: CHAKRABYUHAMA NEPAL KO JALASROT (WATER RESOURCES OF NEPAL IN A LABYRINTH) By Dr. Kishor Uprety Jan 14, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 5 Positive Cases And 4 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 14, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75