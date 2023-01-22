Black Box Of Crashed Yeti Airplane Going To France

Black Box Of Crashed Yeti Airplane Going To France

Jan. 22, 2023, 8:17 a.m.

The black box of ATR-72 Yeti Airlines aircraft that crashed in Pokhara on January 15 is being sent to France to the aircraft manufacturer for technical analysis.

Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation and member-secretary of Air Crash Investigation Commission Budhisagar Lamichhane shared that the black box of the aircraft is being sent to France, along with experts. The black box will be sent to the aircraft manufacturing company in France next week and it is believed that this will help in the effective investigation of the accident.

He said that the black box is going to be sent to the aircraft manufacturer for an independent analysis of the accident. The expert team of the Air Crash Investigation Commission will also go to France along with the black box.

The commission has so far conducted on-site monitoring of the accident site, collected necessary documents and discussed with experts.

The Yeti Airlines flight with call sign 9-ANC (ATR-72-212) flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara crashed in the Seti River gorge, killing 71 out of 72 people including the crew members on the plane. The body of one more person on the plane is yet to be found.(RSS)

Agencies

China's Lunar New Year Holiday Begins
Jan 22, 2023
National Consensus On Election Of President: PM Prachanda
Jan 20, 2023
Western Allies Are Discussing To Provide Advanced Tanks For Ukraine
Jan 20, 2023
Mugling-Narayangadh Road Section To Be Closed From 12-4 pm
Jan 19, 2023
Russian Victory Is Inevitable: President Putin
Jan 19, 2023

More on Aviation

Yeti Airlines Plane Crash: 68 Bodies Retrieved By Agencies 6 days, 21 hours ago
Yeti Airlines Plane Crashed In Pokhara, All 68 Passengers Feared Dead By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 23 hours ago
Tourism Entrepreneurs Demanded Regular Flights At Gautam Budda International Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 5 days ago
Himalayan Airlines Airbus Makes First Landing At Pokhara Int’l Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 6 days ago
Nepal Army Rescue Team In Rescue Mission Of Ill Fated Tara Air: Photo Feature By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 months, 3 weeks ago
Search Team Located Crash Site Of Tara Air By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 months, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

Indian Embassy Organized Run For LiFE At Pashupatinath Temple By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 22, 2023
Indian Embassy Organized A Music Concern To Mark The 74th Republic Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 22, 2023
China's Lunar New Year Holiday Begins By Agencies Jan 22, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Madhesh And Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 22, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 01 Positive Cases And 02 Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 21, 2023
MD KULMAN GHISING Leakage To Single Digit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 21, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75