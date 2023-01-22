Black Box Of Crashed Yeti Airplane Going To France

The black box of ATR-72 Yeti Airlines aircraft that crashed in Pokhara on January 15 is being sent to France to the aircraft manufacturer for technical analysis.

Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation and member-secretary of Air Crash Investigation Commission Budhisagar Lamichhane shared that the black box of the aircraft is being sent to France, along with experts. The black box will be sent to the aircraft manufacturing company in France next week and it is believed that this will help in the effective investigation of the accident.

He said that the black box is going to be sent to the aircraft manufacturer for an independent analysis of the accident. The expert team of the Air Crash Investigation Commission will also go to France along with the black box.

The commission has so far conducted on-site monitoring of the accident site, collected necessary documents and discussed with experts.

The Yeti Airlines flight with call sign 9-ANC (ATR-72-212) flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara crashed in the Seti River gorge, killing 71 out of 72 people including the crew members on the plane. The body of one more person on the plane is yet to be found.(RSS)