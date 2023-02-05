CAAN-Enforced New Rule Reduces Duty Hours Of Pilot

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has come up with six-point decisions to enhance aviation safety reforms.

CAAN Spokesperson Jagannath Niraula shared that a decision was made to enforce new rules so as to make the aviation service further safe, reliable, dignified and disciplined.

He further said CAAN took the initiative to improve professional responsibility and accountability of air service providers to their service delivery.

The spokesperson further noted that the six-point decision would be strictly implemented as a commitment to make the aviation safety further effective.

As per the new measure, CAAN has reduced pilot's duty time by one hour. Likewise, the existing arrangement of allowing a pilot to fly 10 hours and make 10 landings a day has been reduced to eight hours and eight times.

In case of pilots flying planes in short runway, the existing duty has been reduced to seven from eight hours a day. Likewise, in case of the pilots operating flights in long runway, the nine-hour duty limit has been slashed to eight hours.

According to the CAAN, all aircrafts excluding helicopter should compulsorily keep at least 500-feet above the surface during short take-off and landing (STOL) and at least 1000 feet above the ground in accessible areas while approaching under the visual flight rule (VFR).

From coming summer schedule, 2023, all aircrafts apart from STOL aircrafts (twinetor 410 and Donnier) operating flights in the control aerodrome are allowed to make instrument flight rule service.

Similarly, CAAN has enforced a mandatory rule of proficiency check skill test from concerned aircraft manufacturing company or the recommended agency before the main pilot carries out proficiency check test of another pilot. Likewise, existing arrangement of extended hour flight operation by keeping more than two crew members has been put off until another arrangement.

In a press statement issued by CAAN Information Officer Gyanendra Bhul, the STOL flight time limit has been decreased to seven hours from eight and time limit of non-STOL flights has been reduced to eight from the existing nine hours. Likewise, the existing 10 hours of landing and take-off has been reduced to eight hours, the statement added. (RSS)