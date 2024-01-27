Ministry To Table Renewable Energy Related Bill In Parliament: Minister Basnet

Jan. 27, 2024, 9:04 a.m.

Minister for Energy, Hydro Resources and Irrigation Shakti Bahadur Basnet assured that the bill related to renewable energy would be presented in the federal parliament within a month.

The incumbent government is going to present the 'Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Bill' with the objective to address the changing circumstances and demands of the times in the field of alternative and renewable energies.

Addressing an event organized on the 27th anniversary of the Alternative Energy Promotion Centre and the International Day of Clean Energy here Friday, Minister Basnet informed that 98 per cent households across the country had an access to electricity at present and works were taken forward to ensure cent per cent electrification within a year and half.

The government was making a planned and meaningful effort to encourage increase in domestic consumption of electricity for broader purposes, the Minister said, adding that high priority was attached on carbon trade.

He cited that the recently concluded COP-28 in the United Arabs Emirates had targeted to double the use and production of renewable energy by the end of 2030. Basnet further reminded that the government had always been addressing genuine demands of the private sector.

According to him, the incumbent government had also facilitated the private sector by putting in place policies, procedures, laws and acts for production and promotion of renewable energy. He urged the private sector should also clearly articulate its action-plans and emphasized quitting the tendency of putting demands but not walking the talk.

On the occasion, Member of the National Planning Commission, Prabhu Budhathoki, claimed that the government had made necessary legal and structural arrangements and had implemented overall development of the energy sector.

Alternative Energy Promotion Centre's Executive Director Nawaraj Dhakal and other participants expressed their views on various dimensions of the alternative and renewable energy.

Various organizations and individuals contributing to the sector of renewable energy for over 20 years were honoured on the occasion. (RSS)

