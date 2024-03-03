EU Supports Promoting Sustainable Coffee Farming In Sudurpashchim

In a bid to introduce sustainable and scientific methods in commercial farming of Nepal’s specialty coffee applying sustainable techniques, local potential farmers are being trained in Shikhar Municipality of Doti district in Sudurpaschim Province.

The training is jointly organized by the European Union Trade and Investment Programme under the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies (MoICS), National Tea and Coffee Development Board, and Shikhar Municipality.

The training that kicked off on Friday encompasses practical learning experiences, providing farmers with practical insights into modern techniques of coffee nursery development and plantation. The training sessions are mainly aimed at introducing potential coffee farmers to basic techniques of coffee farming and processing.

Acknowledging the significant potential for coffee cultivation in the district, two-day hands-on training programme commenced on Friday, aimed at acquainting farmers with the scientific methods integral to coffee farming and processing.

The event featured the planting of 120 Arabica coffee saplings, serving as a tangible demonstration of contemporary approaches to coffee cultivation.

A total of 30 farmers including 15 women, are taking part in the training which is going to be a trailblazer initiative in the district to sensitize local stakeholders.

The training is expected to be instrumental in promoting scientific, sustainable, and commercially viable coffee production at the local level forging effective coordination and collaboration with local governments and relevant stakeholders in the district.

As the nation transitions into a federal system, these collaborative endeavors are anticipated to yield substantial benefits for farmers and entrepreneurs engaged in coffee cultivation, strengthening their participation in the coffee value chain.

Bishna Bhat, a female participant, from Shikhar Municipality of Doti, conveyed her excitement regarding the prospects offered by this capacity-building initiative and outlined her desire to expand her coffee farming pursuits by judiciously applying the newfound knowledge gained from the training.

Sunita Rawal, Deputy Mayor of Shikhar Municipality underscored the imperative of collaboration among all state institutions and the private sector to realize the objective of sustainable coffee production and enhanced productivity.

Rawal also emphasized the need to ensure markets for locally produced coffee to inspire farmers to expand coffee plantations through more investment.

Stating that Nepali coffee is enjoying impressive demands in domestic and international markets, Bhakta Raj Joshi, Under Secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies (MoICS), Mim Hamal, Senior Program Manager of European Union Delegation office, and Dr. Badri Prasad Bastakoti, an expert from EU-Nepal Trade and Investment Programme, and leading farmer Amar Bahadur Shahi underscored the necessity of expanding modern and sustainable farming techniques to strengthen supply capacity.

During the fiscal year 2022/23, Nepal exported 77 tons and imported 450 tons of coffee. Nepal holds the potential of coffee farming in around 1.2 million hectares. According to the National Tea and Coffee Development Board, coffee plantations across the country have covered over 3655 hectares, producing around 400 tons during the review year. (RSS)