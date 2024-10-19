Speaker Ghimire Informed Of Lamichhane's Arrest

Speaker Devraj Ghimire has been informed about the arrest of a Member of the House of Representatives, Rabi Lamichhane.

District Police Office, Kaski furnished information to the Speaker in writing, according to the Director General at Federation Parliament Secretariat, Padma Prasad Pandey.

Pande shared it in a notice today.

Lamichhane, who was elected a HoR member from Chitwan constituency no 2, has been arrested for investigating the charge of criminal offence after receiving permission from the District Court, Kaski.

Any official set to arrest any member of the federal parliament needs to share this information immediately with the House Speaker in accordance with Article 103 (6) of the constitution of Nepal.

Chairman of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), Lamichhane has been charged with siphoning funds from Surya Darshan Cooperative to his media start-up. He was arrested from the party office, in Vanasthali, Kathmandu on Friday.

Lamichhane had siphoned the fund in cahoots with the Chairman of Surya Darshan Cooperatives, GB Rai, to his media start-up, Gorkha Media Network.

The District Police Office, Kaski has been investigating the case. (RSS)