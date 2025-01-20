Price of gold decreases slightly

The price of gold has decreased in the domestic market today after the fall in the price in the international market. The price of gold fell by Rs 800 per tola (11.66 grammes) while that of silver by Rs 30 per tola.

The price of the yellow metal was Rs 157,900 on Friday. Gold is being traded at Rs 157,100 per tola today, according to the Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers' Association.

The price of silver is fixed at Rs 1,860 per tola today. It was Rs 1,890 on Friday.

The price of hold in the international market has dropped by 16.25 US dollars per ounce and fixed at 2,703.2 US dollars.