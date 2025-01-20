Price of gold decreases slightly

Price of gold decreases slightly

Jan. 20, 2025, 8:42 a.m.

The price of gold has decreased in the domestic market today after the fall in the price in the international market. The price of gold fell by Rs 800 per tola (11.66 grammes) while that of silver by Rs 30 per tola.

The price of the yellow metal was Rs 157,900 on Friday. Gold is being traded at Rs 157,100 per tola today, according to the Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers' Association.

The price of silver is fixed at Rs 1,860 per tola today. It was Rs 1,890 on Friday.

The price of hold in the international market has dropped by 16.25 US dollars per ounce and fixed at 2,703.2 US dollars.

Agencies

TikTok restoring service in US following Trump comments
Jan 20, 2025
Israel's military: 3 Israeli hostages released by Hamas
Jan 20, 2025
US Fed withdraws from global network on climate change
Jan 19, 2025
Trump likely to give 90-day reprieve on TikTok ban
Jan 19, 2025
President Yoon Arrested: South Korean Media:
Jan 19, 2025

More on News

National Earthquake Safety Day Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 19 hours ago
Yoga Day celebrated In Various Parts Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 19 hours ago
Tharu Community Celebrates Maghi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 6 hours ago
RPP Chair Ligden Hosted A Reception To Mark 303rd Prithvi Jayanti. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Swarnalakshmi Cooperative fraud case: Case filed against 39 people including Rabi Lamichhane By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
Domestic Flights Affected By Low Visibility By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

Nepal’s First Four Betters Model Village Launched in Mandandeupur Municipality, Kavre By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2025
Nepali Men And Women Team Finish Second Losing To India In first Kho Kho World Cup final By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2025
TikTok restoring service in US following Trump comments By Agencies Jan 20, 2025
Israel's military: 3 Israeli hostages released by Hamas By Agencies Jan 20, 2025
Weather Forecast: Mostly Fair All Over Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2025
Sustainability in Development Projects: An Appraisal of Nepal's Development Landscape By Bimal Khatiwada Jan 19, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2024 (Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75