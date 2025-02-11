COMMEMORATION Of THE HOLOCAUST: Honoring The Victims

The Embassy of Israel and the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany commemorated the International Day of Remembrance for the victims of the Holocaust with a solemn "Memorial Event and Exhibition" titled Auschwitz-A Place on Earth.

The event served as a poignant reminder of the importance of remembrance, solidarity, and the global commitment to "never forget, never again."

The Holocaust, which aimed to exterminate the entire Jewish population, was a systematic, state-sponsored persecution and murder of six million Jews (including 1.5 million children) by the Nazi regime and its collaborators in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s.

In Kathmandu, the International Day of Remembrance for the victims of the Holocaust was observed with a solemn Memorial Event and Exhibition titled "Auschwitz-A Place on Earth." During the event, six candles were lit in honor of the six million Jewish individuals who perished during the Holocaust. Additionally, a poignant testimony from a Holocaust survivor was shared, offering a firsthand account of the unimaginable suffering and resilience during that dark period. #HolocaustRemembrance

Dr. Surya Prasad Sharma Dhungel, a Member of the National Human Rights Commission, emphasized the importance of learning from history, stating that the Holocaust was not just a tragedy for the Jewish people or Europe, but a failure of humanity itself. He highlighted the dangers of normalizing hatred, unchecked prejudice, and denied justice.

Ambassador Dean R. Thompson of the United States of America expressed solidarity and stressed the collective responsibility to combat anti-Semitism, racism, and all forms of hatred and intolerance. He conveyed greetings from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who reiterated his support for Holocaust survivors and their descendants, emphasizing the importance of remembering and honoring the tragic period.

Benjamin Siedel, Deputy Chief of Mission, speaking on behalf of German Ambassador Dr. Thomas Heinrich Prinz, emphasized that while the day serves as a remembrance, it also calls for action. He pointed out that the Holocaust did not start with gas chambers but with hateful words that led to division and dehumanization.

He underscored the shared responsibility of democratic citizens to stand against anti-Semitism, racism, xenophobia, and discrimination.

Shmulik Arie Bass, Ambassador of Israel, emphasized the importance of commemorating International Holocaust Remembrance Day to honor the victims and educate future generations, ensuring that such a tragedy is never repeated. He highlighted the significance of the United Nations General Assembly's special session on January 27, 2005, which marked the 60th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

The session included a Yad Vashem Museum exhibition at the UN building in New York and the singing of the anthem "Hatikvah." This event led to the establishment of a UN Holocaust remembrance department and the designation of January 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day through General Assembly Resolution 60/7.

