3 Die In Road Accidents In Chitwan And Bhaktapur

3 Die In Road Accidents In Chitwan And Bhaktapur

Aug. 11, 2018, 2:49 p.m.

Three persons have died and one was seriously injured in two different accidents in Chitwan and Bhaktapur. Two persons were killed in an accident Indian number plate truck in Jugedi of Chitwan district. Headed to Kathmandu, the loaded truck, which was coming from India, fell down about 50 meter from Jugedi Bridge.

One person died at spot and another person died in Bharatpur Medical College while in a treatment. One person, who was seriously injured, is undergoing a treatment in Bharatpur Medical College.

According to Metropolitan Traffic Division news bulletin, Out of two dead, only driver Juber Mohamad from Balrampur India was identified.

One person died last night near overhead bridge in Sallaghari in a road accident. Debendra Sadaya, 19, of Saptari died when a tripper hit him while the truck was reversing to turn. Sadaya, a pedestrian, declared dead at National Trauma Center during the treatment. Driver and tripper are under police control.

News Desk

Prime Minister Oli To Fulfill Dr. KC’s Demand
Aug 11, 2018
Veteran Nepali Politician Bharat Sumsher Rana No More
Aug 11, 2018
70 Years Old Raped Nine Years Old Girl
Aug 11, 2018
Don’t Discourage Police: Home Minister Thapa
Aug 10, 2018
Nepal-Railway: Janakpur-Jayanagar Line Trial Successfully
Aug 09, 2018

More on News

Prime Minister Oli To Fulfill Dr. KC’s Demand By News Desk 2 hours, 46 minutes ago
Veteran Nepali Politician Bharat Sumsher Rana No More By News Desk 3 hours ago
70 Years Old Raped Nine Years Old Girl By News Desk 10 hours, 33 minutes ago
3 Persons Dies In Drowning By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
A Motorcyclist Dies In A Road Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Nepal- India Armed Police Force Meeting Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago

The Latest

7th Kathmandu Sustainable Urban Mobility Forum Conducted By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 11, 2018
Stolen Plane Crashes After Unauthorized Takeoff At Seattle Airport By Agencies Aug 11, 2018
Manchester United Registers Victory : Paul Pogba Posts Goal By Agencies Aug 11, 2018
NEA And Api Sign Agreement To Use Chameliya’s Transmission Line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 11, 2018
Nepal and Bangladesh Have Immense Possibilities to Share Energy By Barshaman Pun Aug 10, 2018
Himalayan Climate Initiative Search Sustainable Solutions For Recyclable Plastics By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 10, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75