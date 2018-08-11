3 Die In Road Accidents In Chitwan And Bhaktapur

Three persons have died and one was seriously injured in two different accidents in Chitwan and Bhaktapur. Two persons were killed in an accident Indian number plate truck in Jugedi of Chitwan district. Headed to Kathmandu, the loaded truck, which was coming from India, fell down about 50 meter from Jugedi Bridge.

One person died at spot and another person died in Bharatpur Medical College while in a treatment. One person, who was seriously injured, is undergoing a treatment in Bharatpur Medical College.

According to Metropolitan Traffic Division news bulletin, Out of two dead, only driver Juber Mohamad from Balrampur India was identified.

One person died last night near overhead bridge in Sallaghari in a road accident. Debendra Sadaya, 19, of Saptari died when a tripper hit him while the truck was reversing to turn. Sadaya, a pedestrian, declared dead at National Trauma Center during the treatment. Driver and tripper are under police control.