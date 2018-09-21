Nepalese Mission Celebrates National Day In Geneva

Deepak Dhital, Ambassador/Permanent Representative of Nepal to UN and other international organizations in Geneva hosted a reception on 20 September 2018 to celebrate the third anniversary of the promulgation of the Constitution of Nepal and the national day.

Among around 150 guests attending the reception were Ambassadors/Permanent Representatives of various Missions of UN Member Countries, heads and senior officials from the United Nations and other International Organizations based in Geneva, intelligentsia, as well as members of the expatriate Nepali community.

Extending a warm welcome to all the invited guests on the occasion, Deepak Dhital highlighted important features of the Constitution as well as efforts of the Government of Nepal directed towards achieving long-term goal of “Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali.” He said that Nepal’s constitution ensures inclusiveness and equal treatment to every citizen irrespective of class, caste, region, language religion, gender or any other specificities. He highlighted that Nepal’s prospects of economic growth and development are promising as the situation of infrastructure and power connectivity in the neighbourhood is being backed by increased policy coherence.

The Ambassador also touched upon our belief in partnership and cooperation for development, and noting that Nepal achieved 7.4 percent rate of economic growth last year, invited foreign investors to invest in Nepal’s economy. He also requested the guests to visit Nepal to experience the beauty of the highest Himalayan range and the rich cultural diversity of Nepal.

According to a press release issued by Permanent Mission of Nepal, Geneva, the reception featured a Nepali cultural dance as well. At the end of the reception program, tourism materials as well as Nepali tea and coffee were distributed to guests as token of friendship.