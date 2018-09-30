Disaster Response Exercises And Exchange 2018 Concludes

Disaster Response Exercises And Exchange 2018 Concludes

Sept. 30, 2018, 2:20 p.m.

Disaster Response Exercise and Exchange-2018 DREE concluded. The program aimed at strengthening coordination among multinational armies for humanitarian assistance, rescue and assistance mobilization.

Jointly organized by the Nepali Army and the US Army Pacific, the training focused on exercise and evaluation of civil military coordination mechanism, mass casually simulation, search and rescue exercise; camp coordination and Tribhuvan International Airport disaster response plan using a scenario developed by the National Society for Earthquake Technology.

According to a press release issued by Nepal Army, a total of 302 officials and security personnel from 14 countries, including Nepal, participated in the event. Armies from the United States, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Canada, Belgium, Israel, Singapore, China and India participated in the exercise.

Earlier, the event was organised in 2011, 2013 and 2016.

News Desk

