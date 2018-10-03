Cristiano Ronaldo Absent As Paulo Dybala Scores Hat-Trick

Dybala struck twice in the first half for Juve, who were without the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo

Oct. 3, 2018, 8:42 a.m.

Paulo Dybala scored a hat-trick as Juventus beat Swiss side Young Boys in the Champions League to register the club's best ever start to a season.

Dybala struck twice in the first half for Juve, who were without the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo.

The win leaves them with six points in Group H while group stage debutants Young Boys have yet to pick up a point or score a goal after losing both games 3-0 - a stark contrast to their Swiss league record of nine straight wins.

The Argentine striker, 24, completed his treble on 69 minutes to make it nine straight wins in all competitions.

That took the Italian champions past their previous best start of eight wins in 1930-31.

Juve won their first nine games as they won Serie A in 2005-06 but were subsequently stripped of the title for match-fixing.

Juventus-3-0-Young-Boys-11.jpg

Having won 2-0 at Valencia in their opening Group H game, they are now two points clear of Manchester United, who they face in their next two group games.

Dybala steps out of Ronaldo's shadow

Juventus have won the Italian league for the past seven seasons, but Champions League success has just eluded them, beaten in the final in 2015 and 2017.

Juventus-3-0-Young-Boys-1.jpg

They lured Ronaldo from Real Madrid in the summer hoping to become European champions for the first time since 1996 and they have looked even stronger with the Portuguese forward on board.

But they also look impressive without him, with Dybala showing that Massimiliano Allegri's men will not necessarily have to rely on the Portuguese to lead them to European glory this season.

Their winning start never came under serious threat on Tuesday.

Dybala opened the scoring inside five minutes, scoring with a fine first-time volley after being picked out by Leonardo Bonucci's pinpoint diagonal ball from just inside the Young Boys half.

He then missed a far easier chance from Federico Bernardeschi's square-ball, sidefooting straight at David von Ballmoos, but he made no mistake on 33 minutes, converting the rebound after Blaise Matuidi's 20-yard strike was parried by Von Ballmoos.

Juventus-3-0-Young-Boys-4.jpg

The Argentine hit a post from Bernardeschi's lay-off just after half-time before having a strong penalty appeal turned down, but he was not to be denied his hat-trick as he tapped in from close range after Juan Cuadrado turned a cross back across goal.

Young Boys' only effort on target was a shot that was deflected wide on 61 minutes, and they had Mohamed Ali Camara sent off for a second bookable offence, and if Juve look this comfortable without Ronaldo, it bodes well for their bid to land a third European crown.

Courtesy: BBC

News Desk

Limiting Screen Time Can Lead To Better Cognition In Children, Says Study
Oct 02, 2018
Manchester United: Some Care More Than Others - Jose Mourinho
Oct 02, 2018
Powerful Typhoon Trami Hits Japan, Injuring Dozens
Oct 01, 2018
Disaster Response Exercises And Exchange 2018 Concludes
Sep 30, 2018
Indonesia Earthquake, Tsunami Killed At Least 408 People And Injured 500
Sep 30, 2018

More on Sports

Manchester United: Some Care More Than Others - Jose Mourinho By News Desk 1 day ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Up All Three Goals As Juventus Beat Napoli By Reuters 3 days, 1 hour ago
Neymar’s Mouth Bloodied Between Two Goals In PSG Rout Of Nice By ASSOCIATED PRESS 3 days, 1 hour ago
Ronaldo Cleared To Face United In Champions League By Reuters 5 days ago
Juventus Win Again To Make Best Start To Season In 88 Years By News Desk 6 days ago
Barcelona And Real Madrid Suffer Humbling Losses By Reuters 6 days ago

The Latest

'Scary And Difficult Time For Young Men' In US By Reuters Oct 03, 2018
PM Oli Returns New York By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2018
NIBL Ace Capital To Issue Share of Terhathum Power Company By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 03, 2018
ROK Hosted A Reception In Kathmandu To Celebrate National Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2018
PM Oli Holds Bilateral Talks With President of Costa Rica By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2018
Peace Is Not A Mere Absence Of War By K.P. Sharma Oli Oct 02, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75