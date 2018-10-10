Nikki Haley Resigns As US Ambassador To The United Nations

Nikki Haley Resigns As US Ambassador To The United Nations

Oct. 10, 2018, 8:28 a.m.

Nikki Haley, US President Donald Trump‘s ambassador to the United Nations, resigned on Tuesday, reports AP. Her resignation has been accepted by President Trump. This has left White House with one less moderate Republican voice on Trump cabinet’s foreign policy team.

A former governor of South Carolina, Haley had been an early and frequent critic of Trump. The US President’s envoy to the UN, Haley favoured free markets and global trade. The daughter of Indian immigrants from Punjab, she was the first woman to be chosen for a top-level administration post in Trump’s cabinet.

She had sharply criticised Donald Trump’s demeanour during the latter’s presidential campaign and warned what it might mean for American diplomacy. She had even suggested that Trump’s tendency to lash out at critics could cause a world war.

103784515_gettyimages-1047997610.jpg

In December 2017, Haley said that the women who had accused President Trump of sexual misconduct “should be heard”. This came as a surprising break from the US administration’s longstanding assertion that the accusations were false and that voters rightly dismissed them when they elected Trump.

After tendering her resignation, Haley told media that she will not be running for US president post in 2020 and will campaign for Trump. Earlier, speculations were rife that Haley was going to run for the post in 2020.

Meanwhile, President Trump, who met Haley in the Oval Office today, said that she had done a “fantastic job” and would leave at the end of the year, news agency PTI reported. “She told me probably six months ago,” Trump told reporters, ‘”I want to take a little time off.”

Source: Various Newspaper

News Desk

Nepal’s Former King Gyanendra In Mumbai
Oct 09, 2018
Ballon d'Or 2018: Bale, Kane, Messi, Ronaldo, Salah, Pogba, Aguero among nominees
Oct 09, 2018
Limousine Crash Leaves 20 Dead In New York State
Oct 08, 2018
Haiti Quake Kills At Least 14, Aftershock Jolts Nervous Residents
Oct 08, 2018
Monkey 'Driving' Bus In Karnataka, India
Oct 07, 2018

More on International

Alphabet Shuts Google+ Social Site After User Data Exposed By Reuters 1 day, 3 hours ago
Limousine Crash Leaves 20 Dead In New York State By News Desk 2 days, 3 hours ago
Haiti Quake Kills At Least 14, Aftershock Jolts Nervous Residents By News Desk 2 days, 3 hours ago
Victory For Trump In Supreme Court Battle By News Desk 3 days, 3 hours ago
Interpol Chief Meng Hongwei Vanishes On Trip To China By News Desk 4 days, 2 hours ago
Girl, 8, Pulls A 1,500-Year-Old Sword From A Lake In Sweden By News Desk 5 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Dashain Festival Begins With Sowing Jamara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 10, 2018
Girls Takeover Event On The Occasion Of International Day Of The Girl Child By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 10, 2018
Wayne Rooney Backs Jose Mourinho And Demands More From Manchester United Players By Reuters Oct 10, 2018
NIBL Ace Capital Limited Approves 15% Cash Dividend For FY 2074/75 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 09, 2018
Nepal’s Former King Gyanendra In Mumbai By News Desk Oct 09, 2018
Two Die And Four Injure In Tractor Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 09, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75