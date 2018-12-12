Gunman At Large After Three Killed And 12 Injured In French City Of Strasbourg

Gunman At Large After Three Killed And 12 Injured In French City Of Strasbourg

Dec. 12, 2018, 8:43 a.m.

Three people have been killed and 12 others wounded in a shooting in the eastern French city of Strasbourg.

The gunman, known to security services, is on the run and is being hunted by police. "He fought twice with our security forces," said Interior Minister Christophe Castaner.

The shooting happened close to a Christmas market near one of the central squares, Place Kléber.

France's counter terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation.

Six of the injured are said to be in a serious condition, while six others suffered light injuries, police said.

Confirming that three people had died, Castaner said that border controls had been strengthened, with 350 security agents hunting for the gunman.

He added that security at all Christmas markets would be stepped up.

Police said the 29-year-old suspect was born in Strasbourg and was already known to the security services as a possible terrorist threat.

According to France's BFM TV the man had fled his flat in the Neudorf district of the city on Tuesday morning as it was being searched by police in connection with a robbery.

Grenades were found during the search.

Residents in Neudorf have been urged to stay indoors amid unconfirmed reports he has been tracked down and cornered by police in the area.

The European Parliament, which is nearby, was placed on lockdown. The parliament's president, Antonio Tajani, tweeted to say it would "not be intimidated by terrorist or criminal attacks".

Courtesy: BBC

News Desk

Solving Puzzles At Old Age Might Not Boost Declining Mental Health: Study
Dec 12, 2018
India Elections: Setback For Modi's BJP In Three Key States
Dec 11, 2018
Anushka Sharma: It’s Heaven When You Marry A Good Man
Dec 11, 2018
India Election Results Show Narendra Modi's BJP Trailing In Key States
Dec 11, 2018
Sufficient Sleep In Childhood May Lead To Healthy BMI Later
Dec 11, 2018

More on International

India Elections: Setback For Modi's BJP In Three Key States By News Desk 16 hours, 17 minutes ago
India Election Results Show Narendra Modi's BJP Trailing In Key States By News Desk 1 day ago
Macron Promises Minimum Wage Rise By News Desk 1 day, 3 hours ago
Macron To Host Protest Crisis Meeting By News Desk 2 days, 3 hours ago
26 Years of Babri Demolition: Security Net Over Ayodhya By News Desk 5 days, 22 hours ago
World’s First Baby Born Via Womb Transplant From Dead Donor In Brazil By Reuters 1 week ago

The Latest

Solving Puzzles At Old Age Might Not Boost Declining Mental Health: Study By News Desk Dec 12, 2018
Celebrating Mountains Day With Stories From The Himalayas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 12, 2018
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Presents Beer And Barbecue By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 12, 2018
‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Now Most-Streamed 20th Century Song By Reuters Dec 11, 2018
4 Die In Separate Road Accidents In Udayapur, Kavre, Kailali And Ripandehi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 11, 2018
Anushka Sharma: It’s Heaven When You Marry A Good Man By News Desk Dec 11, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.06, October 12, 2018 (Ashoj. 26, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75