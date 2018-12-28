Manang Temperature Decreases To -20 Degrees Celsius

With heavy snowfall since Thursday afternoon, the minimum temperature in Manang district has dropped to minus 20 degrees Celsius.

Chief District Officer of Manang, Rudranath Devkota said, “Weather is cloudy since Thursday morning. The mountains are covered with dark clouds. And, the temperature has plummeted to -20 degrees Celsius along with storm and snowfall.”

Khansar, Bhimtang, Guwal, Mananggaun and some other parts in the upper belt of the district have witnessed heavy snowfall. Temperature in the district has dipped heavily following the snowfall and cloudy sky for long.

Gore Gurung, a resident in upper Manang, said that the snowfall that continuously occurred since 1:00 pm on Thursday has stopped at 7:00 am today.

According to meteorologist Barun Gaudel, the weather would remain cloudy today and snowfall is forecasted in the evening. He said that the weather is likely to be clear from Saturday.

Courtesy: Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS)