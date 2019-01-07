Malaysia’s King Abdicates After Two Years On Throne

Malaysia’s King Abdicates After Two Years On Throne

Jan. 7, 2019, 9:01 a.m.

Malaysia's king, Sultan Muhammad V, has unexpectedly abdicated in an historic first.

No Malaysian monarch has stepped away from the throne since the country gained independence from the UK more than 60 years ago.

The National Palace did not give a reason for his resignation but said it would take effect immediately.

It comes amid intense speculation about Muhammad V's private life following reports that he has married a Russian.

He went on medical leave in November and, later that month, photographs emerged that appeared to show him marrying a former Miss Moscow in the Russian capital.

"His majesty tells the people of Malaysia to continue to be united to maintain unity, tolerance, and work together," a statement from the palace said.

It added that the king, who took the throne in December 2016, was "ready to return home to the state of Kelantan".

He may serve as acting king before a new monarch is selected by the Council of Rulers, the Straits Times reports.

Muhammad V, who was just 47 when he became king, has garnered a reputation for having relatively youthful interests.

He is keen on extreme sports like off-road driving, shooting and endurance challenges.

Malaysia is the only country in the world to have a rotational monarchy, in place since the country became independent in 1957.

_105079327_gettyimages-453585266.jpg

The top job is passed between nine hereditary state rulers, with a rotation happening once every five years.

But it is largely ceremonial, with power in the hands of parliament and the prime minister.

Despite this, the role is accorded considerable prestige, particularly among the country's Malay Muslim majority, for whom the king is seen as upholding Malay and Islamic tradition. Criticism deemed to incite contempt of the king can attract a jail term.

The current Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who returned to office in a shock election victory last May, had a tense relationship with the Sultans during his previous governments, when he attempted to limit their authority, the BBC's Jonathan Head reports.

Last week, he warned that all Malaysians must be bound by the law, whatever their status, our correspondent adds.

Courtesy: BBC

News Desk

Nepal Requests RBI To Declare Banned New Indian Currency Notes Legal In Nepal
Jan 07, 2019
Screen Time For Children Need Not Be Curtailed: Study
Jan 07, 2019
Manchester City Cruise To Biggest Win Under Pep Guardiola
Jan 07, 2019
Afghanistan Gold Mine Collapse Kills 30
Jan 07, 2019
Taking Artificial Sweeteners As A Sugar Substitute? Study Says It May Not Be Effective
Jan 06, 2019

More on International

Afghanistan Gold Mine Collapse Kills 30 By News Desk 10 hours, 41 minutes ago
China's Population 'To Peak' In 2029 At 1.44 Billion By News Desk 1 day, 9 hours ago
Saudi Women To Get Divorce Confirmation By Text Message By News Desk 1 day, 9 hours ago
Brazil Deploys Troops To Stop Violence In Fortaleza By News Desk 1 day, 9 hours ago
Bluefin Sold For $3 Million In First 2019 Sale At Tokyo Market By News Desk 2 days, 9 hours ago
Nancy Pelosi Elected Speaker Of The House Of Representatives For The Second Time By News Desk 3 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

India, Nepal Take Welcome Small Steps, But The Sector Needs A Giant Leap By Atul K Thakur Jan 07, 2019
Mahakali Treaty And Nepal-India Water Relations By Nabraj Lama Jan 07, 2019
Nepal Requests RBI To Declare Banned New Indian Currency Notes Legal In Nepal By News Desk Jan 07, 2019
Screen Time For Children Need Not Be Curtailed: Study By News Desk Jan 07, 2019
Messi, Suarez Score As Barcelona Increase La Liga Lead To Five Points By Reuters Jan 07, 2019
Manchester City Cruise To Biggest Win Under Pep Guardiola By News Desk Jan 07, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75