Plane Crashes Into California House Killing Five

Plane Crashes Into California House Killing Five

Feb. 5, 2019, 9:40 a.m.

A small plane crashed into a home in California on Sunday, killing the pilot and four others, US officials say.

The twin-engine plane came apart and caught fire mid-flight, witnesses told local media, before crashing in Yorba Linda, a suburb of Los Angeles.

The flight went awry just minutes after taking off from a local airport, some 20 miles (32km) south-east of the city.

The victims have not yet been named. Fire officials say two people were treated in hospital for burns.

Local residents described a shrill whistling sound before an explosion set the two-storey home on fire at 13:45 (21:45 GMT) on Sunday.

The pilot was the Cessna 414A's only occupant, and a source told the Los Angeles Times the man had flown frequently out of the Fullerton Municipal Airport.

Those killed in the home were two males and two females, Orange County officials said at a news conference.

Debris from the aircraft could be found over four blocks, according to Eliott Simpson from the National Transportation Safety Board.

Seventy-two fire fighters attended the scene alongside local police, with the investigation into the crash still ongoing.

"It was a boom," one resident told the LA Times. "It sounded like something exploded. It shook our house."

Panicked neighbours rushed to the burning home, dousing burning debris on the street with water from garden hoses.

"You could just see pieces falling everywhere," another neighbour told the Orange County Register. "Then like it was slow motion, I saw a bigger piece falling in front of our home."

Courtesy: BBC

News Desk

Chris Evans, Daniel Craig And Brie Larson Among Presenters At Oscars 2019
Feb 05, 2019
Venezuela Civil War Threat 'An Invention'
Feb 05, 2019
World Cancer Day: How To Detect Early Signs Of Throat Cancer?
Feb 04, 2019
Genelia D’Souza Shares Heartwarming Anniversary Wish For ‘Amazing Partner And Bestest Friend’ Riteish Deshmukh
Feb 04, 2019
La Liga: Red-Hot Vinicius Jr. Has Barcelona In His Sights
Feb 04, 2019

More on News

U.S. Embassy Launches English And Operational Skills Training For Tourism Officials By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 1 minute ago
A Women Dies Of Suffocation In Outlawed 'Menstruation Hut' By News Desk 1 day ago
Earthquake Of 5.6 Magnitude Rocks Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In New Delhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago
Former Crown Prince Shah Discharged From Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 17 hours ago
Images Emerge Of Brazil Dam Collapse By News Desk 3 days ago
Dr. KC Breaks Fasting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

Chris Evans, Daniel Craig And Brie Larson Among Presenters At Oscars 2019 By News Desk Feb 05, 2019
Venezuela Civil War Threat 'An Invention' By News Desk Feb 05, 2019
Mayor And Ward Chairs Found Guilty In Electricity Theft In Rautahat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 04, 2019
Spring Festival In China By Abhilasha Sharma Feb 04, 2019
Health Systems Must Provide Cancer Screening, Detection And Diagnosis At All Levels Of Care By Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh Feb 04, 2019
World Cancer Day: How To Detect Early Signs Of Throat Cancer? By News Desk Feb 04, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75