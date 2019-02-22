White House Receives Proposed Regulation To End Work Authorisation For Spouses Of H1B Visa Holders

White House Receives Proposed Regulation To End Work Authorisation For Spouses Of H1B Visa Holders

Feb. 22, 2019, 4:12 p.m.

The White House has formally received the proposed changes in the existing regulations to end the work authorisation for certain categories of H-1B foreign work visas.

The move that would impact over 90,000 spouses of H-1B visa holders, an overwhelming number of whom are Indians, was sent by the Department of Homeland Security to the White House Office of management for Budget on Wednesday, officials said.

It’s now for the White House to take a final call on it, before a formal regulation in this regard could be issued and the Department of Homeland Security can inform a federal court, where a lawsuit on this issue is pending.

Now White House would carry out its review of the proposed regulation, take inputs from various agencies, before taking a final call. The entire process could take from a few weeks to several months.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) which manages the programme said the proposed regulation was not final until the review and comment process was complete. As per the existing process, once White House gives its nod, the regulation would be published in federal register with a 30-day comment period.

It is only after that the new changes can come into effect. The Trump administration is moving ahead with its proposed regulation, despite strong resistance from a group of US lawmakers including Senator Kamala Harris, and Silicon Valley companies who argue that this is not only anti-women, but also prevents talented spouses of H-1B visa holders from working in the United States.

Meanwhile, the US Court of Appeals, District of Columbia has extended the time for various stakeholders, including the Department of Homeland Security to submit its responses on the lawsuit against it filed by the organisation Save Jobs USA.

In September, Save Jobs USA which had filed the lawsuit urged the court to remove the abeyance and move forward with the case.

The case is before a three-member bench including Indian American Sree Srinivasan. The move comes after the Department of Homeland Security sought a stay on all existing deadlines because of the more than one-month-long partial shutdown of the federal government.

Save Jobs USA has expressed its disappointment over the slow progress on this issue.

Courtesy: PTI

News Desk

FIFA Bans Chelsea From Signing Players In Two Transfer Windows
Feb 22, 2019
Total Dhamaal Movie Review
Feb 22, 2019
Pulwama Attack: India Government Must Protect Kashmiris - Top Court
Feb 22, 2019
New Gene Therapy Can Stop Common Cause Of Blindness: Study
Feb 22, 2019
World's Biggest Bee Found Alive
Feb 22, 2019

More on International

Pulwama Attack: India Government Must Protect Kashmiris - Top Court By News Desk 3 hours, 14 minutes ago
Venezuela To Close Border With Brazil By News Desk 11 hours, 14 minutes ago
PM Modi Receives Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman At Airport By News Desk 2 days, 10 hours ago
Pulwama Attack: India Warns Of Backlash Against Kashmiri Muslims By News Desk 4 days, 6 hours ago
Saudi Prince Signs $20bn In Deals With Pakistan By News Desk 4 days, 10 hours ago
US Military Planes Carrying Aid Arrive Near Venezuelan Border By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

FIFA Bans Chelsea From Signing Players In Two Transfer Windows By News Desk Feb 22, 2019
Total Dhamaal Movie Review By News Desk Feb 22, 2019
New Gene Therapy Can Stop Common Cause Of Blindness: Study By News Desk Feb 22, 2019
World's Biggest Bee Found Alive By News Desk Feb 22, 2019
World Bank Now Has A Very Large Engagement With Nepal: Faris Hadad-Zervos By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 21, 2019
Nepal Hosts First Regional Conference of Women in the Power Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 21, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75