Sherpa Couple And Nisha Bhote Reached At The Top Of Mt Everest

A Sherpa couple stood atop the world’s highest mountain earlier this week. The are the first couple to climb Mt.Everest in this spring session.

The Himalayan Times Reports that Pemba Dorje Sherpa along with his wife Kanchhi Maya Tamang successfully scaled the world’s highest mountain together for the third time, Gyanendra Shrestha, a liaison officer at the Everest base camp, confirmed.

The couple made it to the summit point at 8:00 am on May 22 this season, Shrestha said.

According to a record at the Department of Tourism, the couple had climbed Mt Everest together for the first time in 2017. The duo had stood atop the peak at around 6:00 am in 20th May 2017. “In 2018, the couple reached the summit point at 8:00 am on May 23,” the record shows.

Hailing from Rolwaling, Pemba Dorje, who successfully climbed Mt Everest 19 times as a leader of the expedition, is also a holder of six Guinness world records. He was also the Goodwill Ambassador of Nepal Tourism Year 2011.

Tamang is the first woman of her community to successfully climb Mt Everest. She is also involved in social causes with various organisations and is also the Goodwill Ambassador of UN Women since 2017.

Nisha Bhote Scales Mt. Everest

The Himalayan Times also reported that Nisha becomes first woman from the Bhote community to scale Mt Everest. A 22-year-old woman from remote Sankhuwasabha district successfully scaled the world’s highest peak becoming the first woman from the Bhote community to stand atop the roof of the world, according to officials.

Rameshwor Niraula, an official at the Department of Tourism, confirmed that Nisha Bhote of Hatiya Rural Municipality in Sankhuwasabha scaled Mt Everest at 11:15 am on May 23.