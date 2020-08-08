PM Oli Gives Officials Green-light To Carryout Further Study On Ayodhyapuri

PM Oli Gives Officials Green-light To Carryout Further Study On Ayodhyapuri

Aug. 8, 2020, 3:33 p.m.

Nepal’s prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli too has directed concerned Nepali officials to make further study and research on Ayodhyapuri in Nepal.

According to a report of Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS), a national news agency, prime minister Oli assigned the work to be carried out in coordination with the Department of Archaeology. On a telephone conversation with the chairperson of Madi Municipality-9, where Ayodhyapuri is located, prime minister Oli said that the study to collect the evidence regarding the birthplace of Ram is very important as the dispute over Ayodhya continues.

Ward chair Shiva Hari Subedi said the Prime Minister also inquired about developments taking place in the area and urged the preservation of religious heritage and archaeological artefact in Madi.

The Prime Minister also said that a worship program will be organised in the area on the occasion of Ram Nawami festival.

A team led by mayor of the municipality Thakur Dhakal is leaving for Kathmandu for a meeting with the Prime Minister on the matter.

With the laying of brick for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the construction of the temple has already begun in India.

