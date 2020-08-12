Three Dead, 32 Injured In A Bus Accident In Doti

Aug. 12, 2020, 4:21 p.m.

At least three persons died and other 32 sustained injuries in a bus accident at Purbichauki rural municipality-1, Fulaut in Doti district report Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS).

According to Police Inspector of the District Police Office Doti Karna Bahadur Bohora, the Achham bound bus (Na 6 Kha 2529) from Kailali met with the accident. The deceased are yet to be identified.

According to RSS, a team comprising security personnel from the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police is now rescuing the injured, informed the District Police Office, Doti. Preparation is underway to take the injured to the district hospital in Doti for further treatment, shared district police chief and Superintendent of Police (SP) Janak Raj Pandey. “We are now rescuing the injured in the accident site. Number of injured is high. Preparation is on to take the injured to the district hospital”.

RSS says the bus fell down some 30 metres off the road. According to the District Traffic Police Office Dipayal, the accident might have taken place due to slippery road condition following incessant rain.

News Desk

