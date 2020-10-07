Trump Ends Covid Budget Stimulus Relief Talks

Trump Ends Covid Budget Stimulus Relief Talks

Oct. 7, 2020, 7:16 a.m.

US President Donald Trump has said he is ending negotiations over a Covid-19 relief bill, and will only resume talks after the election.

He predicted he would win next month's election and pass a bill afterward. US stocks fell after the announcement.

Budget talks between Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin began in July.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Mr Trump had "turned his back" on the American people.

"Make no mistake: if you are out of work, if your business is closed, if your child's school is shut down, if you are seeing layoffs in your community, Donald Trump decided today that none of that - none of it - matters to him," Mr Biden said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Republican president - who is himself currently being treated for Covid-19 - countered: "Crazy Nancy Pelosi and the Radical Left Democrats were just playing 'games' with the desperately needed Workers Stimulus Payments.

"They just wanted to take care of Democrat failed, high crime, Cities and States. They were never in it to help the workers, and they never will be!"

He said he had instructed Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to focus efforts on confirming his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

McConnell later told reporters he supported the president's move because he believed a deal with the Democrats was looking too difficult. "We need to concentrate on the achievable," he said.

Lawmakers from both parties had hoped for another round of Covid-19 relief spending to pass ahead of the 3 November election, but President Trump's tweet appears to have abruptly suspended that prospect.

It comes as coronavirus cases rise in several parts of the country, the outbreak widens among White House staff and Republican senators, and hits Pentagon top brass.

Source: BBC

Agencies

Scientist Trio Awarded 2020 Nobel Prize In Physics For Black Hole Studies
Oct 07, 2020
Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets
Oct 06, 2020
Nepal-China Tatopani Border Opens For Trade
Oct 06, 2020
China On The Agenda For QUAD Talks In Tokyo
Oct 06, 2020
President Trump Leaves Hospital To Continue Covid-19 Treatment
Oct 06, 2020

More on US And Canada

President Trump Leaves Hospital To Continue Covid-19 Treatment By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Trump Briefly Leaves Hospital To Greet Supporters By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
White House, Trump Give Conflicting Account Of His Condition By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
Trump Moved To Military Hospital After COVID-19 Diagnosis By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Trump And Wife Melania Test Positive For Coronavirus By REUTERS 4 days, 19 hours ago
President Trump In Quarantine After Top Aid Tests Positive For Coronavirus By Agencies 5 days ago

The Latest

Ganja Legalization Bill: The Need, Weaknesses And Needed Improvements By Dipak Gyawali Oct 07, 2020
Nepal Communist Party Members Are Not Automatically Barred From Immigrating To US: US Embassy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 07, 2020
Nepal Government Announces Restriction On Indian Small Infrastructure Assistance Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 07, 2020
Scientist Trio Awarded 2020 Nobel Prize In Physics For Black Hole Studies By Agencies Oct 07, 2020
Partly Cloudy In Province1,2, Bagmati and Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 07, 2020
China In Talks With WHO Over Assessing Its COVID-19 Vaccines For Global Use By REUTERS Oct 06, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75