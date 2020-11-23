Nepal To Import 250 MW Of Electricity From India For Winter

The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) is going to import up to 250 megawatt of electricity from India to ensure smooth supply of electricity during the winter reports RSS.

According to RSS, the water level in the river recedes in the winter, especially during January, February and March leading to lesser generation of power in the hydro power projects.

The NEA had placed a request with the government of India to procure electricity from December 1, 2020 to June next year.

Authority's Executive Director Hitendra Dev Shakya shared that the Indian side had approved the request on Saturday.

Out of 250 MW electricity, 80 to 150 MW is needed for consumption for 24 hours while rest other to be used when needed.

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun, who also chairs NEA's Board of Directors, had directed the NEA to ensure quality and smooth supply of electricity to its consumers.