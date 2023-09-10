Drukair's First Commercial Flight At Pokhara Int'l Airport

Drukair's First Commercial Flight At Pokhara Int'l Airport

Sept. 10, 2023, 7:48 a.m.

Drukair, Royal Bhutan Airlines of Bhutan, has made a commercial flight at Pokhara International Airport, for the first time today.

An aircraft of Drukair with crew members and three passengers landed at Pokhara International Airport at 6:40 AM this morning from Paro Airport of Thimpu. The aircraft returned to Thimpu from Pokhara International Airport at 8:15 AM today carrying 42 passengers.

According to Pokhara International Airport, the commercial international flight took place for the first time eight months after the airport came into operation.

The Pokhara International Airport was inaugurated on January 1, 2023. Minister for Industry, Tourism, Forest and Environment of Gandaki Province, Dipendra Bahadur Thapa, Mayor of Pokhara Metropolitan City, Dhanraj Acharya, Chairperson of Pokhara Tourism Council, Pom Narayan Shrestha, tourism entrepreneurs bade farewell to the tourists flying to Thimpu from Pokhara International Airport.

Devendra Lal Karna, Chief of Pokhara Airport, shared that it is the first that that the Airport made income through any international flight. The Airport made Rs 3,000 income per passenger.

He added, "This is the first commercial international flight from Pokhara Airport. We call it a revenue flight. It is a chartered flight. We had made a huge effort for it and had pledged a good facility for the airline company. They were convinced to operate the flight."

The American tourists, who were on a tour to Nepal, India and Bhutan, reached Thimpu by a chartered flight chartered by an Indian agency. The American tourists stayed in Pokhara for three days where they participated in adventure sports such as paragliding.

The Airport in Pokhara is only limited to internal flights at present. Earlier, Sichuan Airlines of China had made a chartered flight to Pokhara. (RSS)

Agencies

G20 Summit Adopts Leaders' Declaration Avoiding Direct Condemnation Of Russia
Sep 10, 2023
‘India’s G20 Presidency Has Become A Symbol Of Inclusion, Of Sabka Saath,’ says PM Modi
Sep 09, 2023
Morocco Earthquake Death Toll Exceeds 100
Sep 09, 2023
North Korea Marks 75th Anniversary
Sep 09, 2023
Voters In Maldives Set To Choose New President
Sep 09, 2023

More on Economy

Local People Disrupted Arun III Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 52 minutes ago
Nepal Started Third Country Import Through Nepal-China Border By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Nepal Unveils National Sample Of Census Agriculture For 2021/22 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
NEPAL'S ENERGY TRANSITION: Gaps In The Pathway By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 23 hours ago
MCC-NEPAL: Count Down Begins By A Correspondent 1 day, 23 hours ago
51 Electric Fast Charging Stations Inaugurated In 32 Locations In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

G20 Summit Adopts Leaders' Declaration Avoiding Direct Condemnation Of Russia By Agencies Sep 10, 2023
Over 2,000 Dead In Morocco Quake, Rescue Efforts Continue By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Thunder Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2023
‘India’s G20 Presidency Has Become A Symbol Of Inclusion, Of Sabka Saath,’ says PM Modi By Agencies Sep 09, 2023
Morocco Earthquake Death Toll Exceeds 100 By Agencies Sep 09, 2023
North Korea Marks 75th Anniversary By Agencies Sep 09, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75