Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono Courtesy Calls On President

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono Courtesy Calls On President

Jan. 10, 2019, 12:46 p.m.

Visiting Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono paid a courtesy call on President Bidya Devi Bhandari at the Office of the President in Shital Niwas, Kathmandu this morning.

During the meeting, issues of Nepal-Japan relations and different aspects of mutual interests and concerns were discussed.

According to The Himalayan Times, present in the meeting were high-level officials from the Office of the President and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Japan’s Ambassador to Nepal Masamichi Saigo among others.

News Desk

Nepal, Japan Formally Implemented The Revised Air Service Agreement (ASA)
Jan 10, 2019
Japan Will Send Technical Team To Nepal
Jan 10, 2019
There Is A Link Between Obesity And The Ability To Smell: Study
Jan 10, 2019
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos, Wife Divorcing After 25 Years
Jan 10, 2019
Paresh Rawal To Play PM Narendra Modi In Another Biopic
Jan 10, 2019

More on Economy

Nepal, Japan Formally Implemented The Revised Air Service Agreement (ASA) By News Desk 16 minutes ago
Japan Will Send Technical Team To Nepal By News Desk 19 minutes ago
Nepal Requests RBI To Declare Banned New Indian Currency Notes Legal In Nepal By News Desk 3 days, 2 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Hospital To Provide 15 Percent Discount To Global IME Bank’s Customers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 21 hours ago
Global IME Bank Ltd Connected With Nepse Online Share System By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 21 hours ago
Qatar Airways Announces Its Acquisition Of 5.00% Of China Southern Airlines By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

There Is A Link Between Obesity And The Ability To Smell: Study By News Desk Jan 10, 2019
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos, Wife Divorcing After 25 Years By News Desk Jan 10, 2019
Paresh Rawal To Play PM Narendra Modi In Another Biopic By News Desk Jan 10, 2019
Mysterious Radio Signals From Deep Space Detected By News Desk Jan 10, 2019
Trump Storms Out Of Meeting With Democrats, Says ‘Total Waste Of Time. Bye Bye’ By Reuters Jan 10, 2019
Salah Voted African Footballer Of The Year By Reuters Jan 09, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.08, November 23, 2018 (Mansir. 07, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.07, November 02, 2018 (Kartik. 16, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75