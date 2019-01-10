Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono Courtesy Calls On President

Visiting Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono paid a courtesy call on President Bidya Devi Bhandari at the Office of the President in Shital Niwas, Kathmandu this morning.

During the meeting, issues of Nepal-Japan relations and different aspects of mutual interests and concerns were discussed.

According to The Himalayan Times, present in the meeting were high-level officials from the Office of the President and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Japan’s Ambassador to Nepal Masamichi Saigo among others.