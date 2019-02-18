Bandana Rana Elected Vice Chair of CEDAW

Bandana Rana Elected Vice Chair of CEDAW

Feb. 18, 2019, 7:36 p.m.

Bandana Rana became a first Nepali woman elected as a vice-chairperson at the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW). She will serve two years as vice chairperson.

She has been working as an elected member of CEDAW since 2016. The Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women is an international treaty adopted in 1979 by the United Nations General Assembly. Described as an international bill of rights for women, it was instituted on 3 September 1981 and has been ratified by 189 states.

The committee monitors the progress for women made in CEDAW ratifying UN state member countries. The expert body is also responsible for monitoring the implementation of national measures to fulfill the obligation related to women's issues agreed in the convention.

Founder of SAATHI, a non-governmental organization working to end all kinds of violence and discrimination against Women in Nepal, Rana is also member of Sancharika Samuha, an organization of women journalist.

Started her carrier in Nepal Television, Rana is a leading women rights activists pursuing to protect rights of women, violence against women and women empowerment.

Countries that have ratified or acceded to the Convention are legally bound to put its provisions into practice. They are also committed to submit national reports, at least every four years, on measures they have taken to comply with their treaty obligations.

News Desk

Pulwama Attack: India Warns Of Backlash Against Kashmiri Muslims
Feb 18, 2019
Fast And Furious 9 To Release On May 22, 2020
Feb 18, 2019
Chris Gayle To Retire From Odis After ICC World Cup 2019
Feb 18, 2019
Saudi Prince Signs $20bn In Deals With Pakistan
Feb 18, 2019
Nepal Losses To Myanmar 1-3 In Hero Gold Cup Women’s International Tournament
Feb 17, 2019

More on News

Pulwama Attack: India Warns Of Backlash Against Kashmiri Muslims By News Desk 7 hours, 23 minutes ago
Nepal and India Need To Work Together: Minister Gywali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 8 minutes ago
Cloudy Weather Predicted By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 31 minutes ago
Bibekshil Sajha Party's Youth Wing Condemn Government's Act Removing Pashupati Sharma's Sing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
THCL To Terminate Agreement With CMC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Folk Singer Pashupati Sharma Forced To Withdraw His Song By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago

The Latest

IMF's Executive Director Commends Nepal's Economic Performance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2019
Fast And Furious 9 To Release On May 22, 2020 By News Desk Feb 18, 2019
Chris Gayle To Retire From Odis After ICC World Cup 2019 By News Desk Feb 18, 2019
Saudi Prince Signs $20bn In Deals With Pakistan By News Desk Feb 18, 2019
US Military Planes Carrying Aid Arrive Near Venezuelan Border By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 17, 2019
Police Arrested Two Youths On Charges Of Attempting Rape By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 17, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75