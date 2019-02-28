'Tiniest Baby Boy' Ever Sent Home Leaves Tokyo Hospital

'Tiniest Baby Boy' Ever Sent Home Leaves Tokyo Hospital

Feb. 28, 2019, 9:16 a.m.

A baby boy who weighed just 268g (9.45oz) at birth has been released from hospital in Japan, and is believed to be the smallest boy in the world to have been successfully treated.

The baby was born by emergency C-section in August, and was so small he could fit into a pair of cupped hands.

The infant was nurtured in intensive care until he was released last week, two months after his due date.

He had grown to a weight of 3.2kg, and is now feeding normally.

Born at 24 weeks, the tiny boy spent five months in hospital.

"I can only say I'm happy that he has grown this big because honestly, I wasn't sure he could survive," the boy's mother said, according to Tokyo's Keio University Hospital.

Doctor Takeshi Arimitsu, who treated the extraordinary baby, told the BBC he was the smallest infant born (on record) to be discharged from a hospital, according to a database of the world's littlest babies held by the University of Iowa.

_105816954_85ad86af-36aa-4573-b33f-94b4e43c5661.jpg

He said he wanted to show that "there is a possibility that babies will be able to leave the hospital in good health, even though they are born small".

The previous record-holder was a boy born in Germany, weighing 274g. The smallest surviving baby girl in that same database was also born in Germany, in 2015, and reportedly weighed 252g.

Keio University Hospital said the survival rate of babies born weighing less than a kilogram is about 90% in Japan. But for those born under 300g, that falls to around 50%.

Among the very smallest babies, the survival rate is much lower for boys than girls. Medical experts are unsure why, though some believe it could be linked to the slower development of male babies' lungs.

Courtesy: BBC

News Desk

Trump And Kim Fail To Reach Deal At Second Summit
Feb 28, 2019
Premier League Roundup: Liverpool, Manchester City Win To Set Up Duel For Title
Feb 28, 2019
Trump And Kim In Day Of Nuclear Talks
Feb 28, 2019
Onion And Garlic Might Protect Against Cancer: Study
Feb 27, 2019
Copa Del Rey: Santiago Solari Says Gareth Bale, Real Madrid Squad Ready For Barcelona
Feb 27, 2019

More on Health

Onion And Garlic Might Protect Against Cancer: Study By News Desk 1 day, 12 hours ago
Organised Sports Not Enough To Keep Kids Physically Fit: Study By News Desk 2 days, 12 hours ago
Chemicals In Moisturisers, Lipstick May Harm Motor Skills Of Kids: Study By News Desk 3 days, 11 hours ago
Consuming Garlic, Onions May Lower Colorectal Cancer Risk: Study By News Desk 4 days, 12 hours ago
New Gene Therapy Can Stop Common Cause Of Blindness: Study By News Desk 6 days, 13 hours ago
A Good Night’s Sleep Can Improve Your Body’s Immune Response: Study By News Desk 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

A German Parliamentarian Delegation Visits Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2019
Japan Provides Assistance For The Construction Of An Agriculture And Livestock Training Center By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2019
Bodies of Air Dynasty Crash Victims Brought To Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2019
Yeti and Tara Cancel All Flights For Tomorrow By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2019
Trump And Kim Fail To Reach Deal At Second Summit By News Desk Feb 28, 2019
NEA and Api Power Company Sign PPA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75