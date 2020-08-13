AOAN Press Government To Resume Flight From September 1

AOAN Press Government To Resume Flight From September 1

Aug. 13, 2020, 8:25 a.m.

Airlines Operators Association Nepal (AOAN) has warned of launching a protest program if the government does not resume aviation services from September 1 reports The Rising Nepal.

Issuing a memorandum to the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation on Wednesday, the AOAN noted that the aviation sector had borne huge loss due to the closure of the service for a long time.

In the memorandum, the AOAN stated that the decision of the government to postpone the date of resumption of aviation services from August 17 to September 1 had also affected the victims of recent floods and landslides, sick and other people reports the daily.

The airlines companies had made necessary preparations to operate their service from August 17 as per the earlier decision of the government. The companies have approved the standard operating procedures (SOP) from the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), read the statement.

The AOAN has claimed that opening of aviation sector during the time of coronavirus infection by maintaining safety measures would not pose high risks as conducting instant contact tracing of air passengers would be easy if needed.

The AOAN stated that the airlines operators would be forced to stage a protest if the government did not allow them to operate their service from September 1.

News Desk

